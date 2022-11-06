Samoan second rower Jaydn Su'a believes their quarter-final against Tonga at the 2022 Rugby League World Cup will be on the same level as State of Origin.

Tonga and Samoa are the feircest of rivals when it comes to international rugby league, with both teams having a significant surge in recent times.

Tonga made the semi-finals at the 2017 Rugby League World Cup, while Toa Samoa came into this year's tournament as one of the dark horses favoured to cause big upsets.

That hasn't happened after a loss to England in the opening match of the tournament, but they could book a chance for revenge with a win in the final eight.

Su'A told reporters that the Tonga-Samoa rivalry is so serious that it has infiltrated junior competitions.

"This is the State of Origin for the Pacific community," Su'A.

"Everyone back home, whether that's in Australia or New Zealand or Tonga or Samoa, it's going to be massive for them.

"I played in the Pacific tournaments growing up and the game with Tonga was the one you always looked forward to the most.

"I can't put into words how big this game will be for both communities. I'm sure you guys will see how much it means to the lads."

Samoa will come into the game as outsiders, but there is little between the two sides, who are sure to draw a crowd and healthy TV audience for the contest.

The Dragons' forward suggested they wanted to replicate Tonga's success.

"If we get anywhere close to what they've done with their country over the last couple of years, we'd be very proud," Su'A said.

"What they have done is something we want to replicate.

"To knock them off this week would be huge for us."

The game kicks off at 1:30am (AEDT) on Monday morning.