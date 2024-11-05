Zac Lomax has revealed that "wanting to win" was behind his decision to leave the St George Illawarra Dragons and said he agreed with Ben Hunt's decision to abandon the joint venture.

Lomax was released earlier in the 2024 campaign by coach Shane Flanagan and his recruitment staff before seeing out the year on the wing at the Dragons.

In a new position, Lomax was named on the Dally M team of the year, playing both State of Origin and Test rugby league.

He will link up with the Parramatta Eels once he returns for pre-season training, with the plan being that he will return to the more familiar role of centre.

Speaking to reporters per AAP, Lomax said he will miss his teammates at the Dragons, but needed a change.

"I'll miss them (Dragons teammates) so much because I've been there for a number of years, but I'm stoked my time there is up," Lomax revealed.

"I needed a different way in my footy career, and I feel for me it was the best decision I could have made. I'm super looking forward to it.

"I just wanted to get out of my comfort zone. I'd been there for a long time, but ultimately I wanted to win.

"I don't feel where that team (Eels) finished this year is how they're going to go next year. I feel that with the team and the club at Parra, we're going to have a really successful year."

The Dragons also released Ben Hunt from the final year of his contract last week, and Lomax said he 'backed' the former club captain's decision.

"I back his decision," Lomax said.

"He just wants to go and win. He obviously doesn't feel at the moment that he's going to be able to do that at the Dragons.

"I've done the exact same thing so we're both on the same page."

Dragons fans will be less than impressed with the duo's parting shot at the club, given their respective roles in the dramatic fadeout over the final months of the season.

The Red V beat the Storm to all but lock up a finals spot before losing three of their last four games to crumble out of contention.