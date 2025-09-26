The Melbourne Storm are through to back-to-back NRL Grand Finals, but just like any game, there are always talking points coming out of the match.

Here are ours.

1. Will Nicho Hynes ever shine in the big moments?

One of the club's best over the past two weeks, Nicho Hynes returned to his usual self on Friday night as he failed to stand up and deliver with the season on the line.

Down by six points, the Cronulla Sharks had all the momentum heading into the final 20 minutes of the contest and got within reaching distance of their try-line. However, instead of levelling the score, Hynes made one of the easiest mistakes of the game.

Looking at the defence instead of the ball, the halfback dropped it cleanly, providing a sigh of relief to the Stor,m who were under the pump.

Failing to perform in the State of Origin arena in the past, Hynes also lacked precision with the boot, which saw him miss all three conversions from the sidelines and wasn't able to register a good in-game kick, which put pressure on the rest of the team.

2. Will Stefano be the next $1 million front-rower?

Already on $600,000 a season, Stefano Utoikamanu has taken his game to a new level over the past nine months since joining the Melbourne Storm and Friday night was no different.

Taking ownership as the leader of the forward pack, the former Tiger had 85 running metres and 11 tackles in his first stint to open up the match before finishing with 126 metres, 20 tackles, four tackle busts and two offloads.

With the salary cap set to increase at the expiration of his new contract in 2027, Utoikamanu could very easily follow in the footsteps of Payne Haas by becoming the newest forward to join the $1 million club, especially if he continues his same form heading into the next couple of years.

He will now prepare for the 2025 NRL Grand Final, where he will continue to press his case as one of the game's best front-rowers and will either come up against the likes of Liam Martin and Moses Leota (Panthers) or Payne Haas and Patrick Carrigan (Broncos).

3. The Jahrome Hughes gamble pays off

Labelled as an uncertainty due to injury, there were several calls during the week about whether Craig Bellamy should have rested Jahrome Hughes for an extra match and handed the No.7 jumper to Jonah Pezet after a dominant display against the Bulldogs.

However, Bellamy opted against it. Instead, the coaching genius put his faith in the New Zealand international in a do-or-die match-up.

Constantly targeted throughout the contest, Hughes never backed down on both ends of the field and showed why he was the right choice, producing a masterclass despite wearing an arm cast that looked eerily similar to what Mal Meninga used to wear at times during his playing career.

Ahead by only two points, Hughes managed to produce a brilliant solo try out of nothing, using his right-step to get past the Sharks' defence before taking on William Kennedy, with his acceleration giving the Storm the lead.

He finished with one try, 82 running metres, seven tackle busts and had a great kicking game which put the opponents under continuous pressure.

4. Should Craig Bellamy be regarded as the coaching GOAT?

Back-to-back grand finals. Six grand finals in the last decade. 11 NRL Grand Finals in 23 years.

While all the talk over the past few weeks has been about whether or not Ivan Cleary should be considered the greatest coach of all time, Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy has once again proven that he should also be in that conversation.

Cleary may have four consecutive premierships to his name at the Panthers, but Bellamy has created a dynasty at Melbourne over the past two decades, ever since he walked into their front office.

While he has only won three premierships - he had two stripped away due to the salary cap scandal in 2007 and 2009 - a win on Sunday would further push his case that he is still ahead of Cleary, Jack Gibson and Wayne Bennett in the 'GOAT' conversation when it comes to coaches.