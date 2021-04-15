Former Broncos fullback Karmichael Hunt will rejoin the the club on a train and trial deal.

Nine News’ Ben Dobbin reports that Hunt will return to the club from Monday and is expected to play NRL in the halves in the upcoming rounds.

MAJOR BRONCOS NEWS- Karmichael Hunt will rejoin Brisbane on train and trial deal from Monday. Expect him to play NRL in the halves over coming weeks. Club officials want him to add some experience to young squad.@TripleM_NRL @RushHourBris @9NewsQueensland — Ben Dobbin (@MyMateDobbo) April 15, 2021

The 34-year-old last played for the Broncos in 2009, with stints in the AFL and Rugby since added to his trail-blazing career.

Currently at Brisbane’s affiliate side Souths Logan, Hunt previously revealed he would “love to” return to the club where his career started.

“Hopefully they don’t need the help. I’m really looking forward to seeing how they go,” he told The Sunday Mail.

“I’d love to play professionally but I’ve been out of the game for 11 years. Maybe it’s a young man’s game now, who knows? I’m just going to play and see how we go.

“If it happens it happens. If it doesn’t, that’s OK.

“I’m pretty old in league terms but the body feels good. The last five years in rugby weren’t the most consistent in terms of playing so my body feels fresh.”

Hunt is set to feature in Souths’ Round 1 Super Cup clash against the Burleigh Bears on Sunday, a position he has taken on to help develop young players at the Magpies and hopefully add to his dream of coaching after retirement.

Game day. I’ve got my umbrella ready as rain is forecasted 🤣. Looking forward to heading to Davies Park this afternoon to watch the Intrust Super Cup between Souths Logan and Burleigh. I’m keen to see Karmichael Hunt play rugby league again. — Mitch (@bornin1998) March 20, 2021

“I can only control what I can control now which is my process, learning how to be a coach and trying to get results and make players better,” he said.

“If it happens at a professional level that will be great. If it doesn’t, I’ll be doing something meaningful anyway.

“I am definitely handing my knowledge down and helping out where I can. As the year progresses I will do more development coaching and get my certificates.

“(Coaching in the NRL) is the goal. I want to start in the Q-Cup. I feel that’s the right place to learn and you can get the full experience of a head coach before you get into a pressure situation.

“Doing it at this level is the right move for me and ‘Benny’ (Wayne Bennett) thinks the same thing.”