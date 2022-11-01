It's official – Super League side Wakefield Trinity have confirmed the signing of former Gold Coast Titans captain and New Zealand international Kevin Proctor on a one-year deal.

Proctor has played 283 NRL games for Melbourne and the Gold Coast, but his storied career in Australia's top flight ended suddenly after he released a video of himself vaping in the toilets of CommBank Stadium during the Titans' game against the Bulldogs.

Though he was injured at the time and not a member of the playing group, the move drew plenty of criticism and ultimately ended in the premature termination of his contract.

Trinity coach Mark Applegarth was enthusiastic about the addition to the Trinity playing group.

“I'm really happy to have Kevin on board for 2023,” Applegarth said via a club release.

“He's a player who has done it all in Australia and somebody I'm looking forward to working with. He will definitely drive the standards of the group up in training and during games. He's a real competitor.

“After chatting with Kevin on numerous occasions, it's clear to see he's coming over with plenty of ambition left to compete at the highest level. I can't wait for him to get started.”

Proctor matched his new mentor's excitement.

“I just can't wait to get going,” Proctor said.

“The challenge is something I'm really looking forward to. I'm hoping my experience will complement the squad and the young fellas that are a part of it.

“I'm really hungry to succeed and can't wait for the journey to start.”

According to the Wakefield website, ‘smoking and the use of vaping devices is not allowed in any spectator viewing area. Designated smoking and vaping areas have been created in strategic areas of the stadium.'

The fixture list for next year's Super League season is due to be released on November 3.