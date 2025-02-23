Days away from the opening kick-off of the 2025 NRL season, the Gold Coast Titans have suffered a massive injury blow on the eve of their first match.

In the midst of battling to secure a starting spot in the Titans halves with AJ Brimson, Carter Gordon, Jayden Campbell and Thomas Weaver breathing down his neck, Kieran Foran has sustained a significant injury blow.

Forced from the field over the weekend in the team's last pre-season match against The Dolphins, the veteran playmaker suffered a bicep injury when his arm was dragged back in a tackle.

Likely to be his final season in the NRL before hanging up the boots, Foran has been ruled out for up to three months, per News Corp.

"It won't be the end of me. I've committed to this year and I'm sticking strong to that," Foran told the Titans website.

"I've gotten pretty good at dealing with these setbacks.

"If it is worst case scenario and it's surgery [that's required], I'll get that done, knuckle down with my rehab and then attack the backend of the year."