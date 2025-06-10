Each and every year we, as fans, rush to social media to cry that the standard of officiating is at an all time low.

I dare suggest it's with a great deal of recency bias, but you can't convince me we aren't in the midst of a genuine refereeing crisis.

The general feeling that was in 2024 we were suffering something similar. So much so that the NRL big wigs promised a complete review of the footballing operations at the end of the year.

This was meant to streamline decision making processes to ultimately officials get them right.

The review was meant to cull those in positions that were not up to standard.

See below from the NRL website:

"The NRL conducts a rigorous operations review system to ensure consistency and transparency in match officiating, particularly regarding on-field decisions and player misconduct".

I'm here to ask one question ... did they even do a review at the end of 2024?

If so, then how did Graham Annesley survive with his job as NRL head of elite football operations?

How did Jared Maxwell continue on as Head of Referees after overseeing last year's absolute debacle?

Why was the referee ranks not shaken up? The Match Review Committee shaken up?

Nothing happened!

This leads me to believe that the review was either not done or it returned a Jake Trbojevic style double thumbs up.

All is good!? Right?

Well it's not!

I hate typing negative articles. I love rugby league an unnatural amount. I cop to that. I'm too old to change.

Each week I put together a 20 thoughts piece. Most weeks its full of highlights, fun jabs and tries on debut.

The past month though, it's almost entirely been negative due to the horror show that is NRL officials, review committees and the like.

I get it, the jobs are tough. No one is going to attack referees for those 50/50 calls. Even mistakes.

What cannot be forgiven is the fact that we're seeing two almost exact situations adjudged differently across that small timeframe.

"Do you have any examples Dan?" I hear from the comments.

Why, yes! Yes I certainly do.

Round 13 saw the Wests Tigers travel to Townsville to play the Cowboys.

Referee Gerard Sutton sin binned Jarome Luai for three ruck infringements in a row stating "That's a mandatory sin bin."

On Monday afternoon the Eels committed three six-again infringements in a row, yet no "mandatory" sin bin? Within 30 seconds no less.

Does this mean you can stand offside or stand within 10 metres all afternoon with no fear of the sin bin? What's the difference? They're both infringements (I'm so sick of typing that word already) on the line designed to slow down the momentum.

Same referee, same circumstances, different results? No wonder fans get annoyed.

One where they got lucky this past weekend though was when Jarome Luai accidentally collided with referee Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski.

It was a complete accident, purely down to bad luck and both laughed it off. Became an instant meme on social media. Fun stuff.

24 hours later Dylan Brown collides with Gerard Sutton. Again, a complete accident. If anything Sutton backed into him. No fault, it happens.

Dylan Brown was then charged with a Grade 2 contrary conduct charge.

Yes, you read that right. And no, it doesn't make any sense.

Literally 24 hours between the two, almost identical incidents and two massively different outcomes?

Again, it is no wonder fans are frustrated.

This off the back of two of the greatest all time howlers in the Women's State of Origin series.

The fact these two decisions haven't drawn widespread wrath from all corners of the game almost offends me.

Tamika Upton's opening 'try' in Origin 2 was arguably the worst bunker decision I've ever seen. I honestly get so sick of typing those words in that order.

For those who missed it, QLD put a kick through, a NSW player grounded the ball, Upton put her hand on it and given it was wet and there were hands everywhere, the bunker was called in to confirm the series I've just described.

One look and the Blues player had obviously grounded it. QLD went back ready for the dropout and the game was set to resume.

Only for Gerard Sutton (notice a theme here?) to rule that the Blues player didn't intend to ground the ball and thus a try should be given.

Tamika Upton laughed as the decision was made. Blues players blew up and referee Belinda Sharpe almost shrugged her shoulders and awarded the try.

Despite the fact that ball was clearly grounded, because the "intention" wasn't there to ground, it didn't count.

Which should mean every single head high tackle that is ruled to be unintentional should not be ruled as a penalty. Kick if out on the full? Nope, not intentional.

Of course I am making light but this was a refereeing clanger. Luckily the Blues would romp home and this would soon be largely forgotten.

Fast forward to Game 3.

The ball is spilt and both the Blues and Maroons have a player reaching for the loose ball.

The Blues player gets there a split second prior meaning the Maroons player reaching for the ball knocks it out. Belinda Sharpe is unsighted and rules NSW knock on.

The challenge is lodged and one look shows the Maroons player knock it on, albeit unintentionally so as per the above, it shouldn't count...

Liam Kennedy rules that the QLD player was "making a tackle" despite no tackle being attempted, in any way, shape or form.

Were either bunker official dropped? Reprimanded? Ha! I laugh at such a suggestion.

Just last week we saw Kasey Badger reward a lazy Storm defender who was taking a nap in the ruck by ruling the Titans player, who had to move to avoid the napping defender, was obstructing the Storm defence.

No penalty given for the Storm defender who set up a hammock between the goal posts and put his feet up.

The Titans were denied a clear try under the sticks and thus six points. The next set? The Storm go up and score. A 12-point turnaround.

Titans Coach Des Hasler erupted in the post match press conference.

The NRL responded by calling Dessie a very naughty boy and telling him this is his last warning.

Meanwhile the bunker official was quietly dropped for the week.

So Des is right but he's also wrong?

Can coaches no longer say "Oi, you may have got that one wrong" without fear or being punished!?

It's not like he called the official incompetent. Just pointed out an error that the NRL looks to have agreed with through their actions of, again, quietly dropping the official.

There is absolutely no accountability in this set up.

There are a stack of young referees who deserve a chance yet they are being sat in NSW Cup or given "lesser" games while the same officials make the same horror mistakes.

The system is either broken or the officials aren't good at their jobs. I lean toward it being both!

Either way, all this should have come up in an end of season review. It either didn't or wasn't deemed important enough to do anything about.

Respect officials? Absolutely!

Respect the fans by conducting an actual review and improving processes? Doesn't look like it.