Adam Reynolds has opened up ahead of his final trip to England as a rugby league player, revealing just how close he was to making a permanent move to the Super League.

Speaking to NRL.com, Reynolds admitted there were discussions because it presented him with the opportunity to play more footy beyond 2026.

"It was last year or the year before, obviously trying to see if I wanted to extend my career and play a few more years but luckily enough Brisbane gave me an opportunity to go around again and I'm glad I get to do it," Reynolds explained.

"It's pretty hard when you've got a young family and quite a big family a number of kids there. If I was to come over here it would probably be on my own and it's not ideal."

The expected destination for the 35-year-old would've been the Brisbane Broncos' World Club Challenge opponents, Hull KR, which would have offered him a chance to play under close friend and mentor, Willie Peters.

More interestingly, Reynolds also admitted he was quite close to retiring straight after the Broncos' grand final win.

"Obviously winning the grand final and having that high, there was a bit of talk about doing it there and then on the spot," he said.

"(Well), not right on the spot but I certainly questioned whether it was worth going around again.

"Look, I love the challenge of competing with my team-mates daily but the body's not getting any younger. We've got a fair squad here. We've got some good players coming here and if I was to go around again, it would probably have to be at another club and at this stage of my career I don't think it's worth it.

"So I just thought I'd get it out of the way before the season starts. I don't want it to be a distraction. I just wanted it to be over and done with so I can get on with life."

In the end, the 309-game veteran decided he could go for one more lap around the sun and will now retire at the conclusion of the 2026 NRL season.