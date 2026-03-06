Manly Sea Eagles youngster Hugo Hart has lifted the lid on his time spent applying his trade in American football.

During his high-school years, he moved to the US, but with the COVID-19 outbreak across the globe, he was stuck there for over two years, chipping away at his high-school varsity dream.

He has progressed rapidly since signing with Manly for the 2025 season, with the 19-year-old starting in the second row for Manly in their NRL trial against South Sydney Rabbitohs two weeks ago.

When speaking with the ABC, Hart revealed it was a business-related decision from his family to relocate to the US that planted his foot in the door of the American code.

"I was in year 7, and dad said two weeks before we left that we'd be leaving for America," Hart told the ABC.

"He was launching a sleep apnoea device over there; it had already launched in Australia and Canada, and he was trying to get it going in the US.

"It was meant to be for six months, and because of COVID, it was two and a half years."

Hart represented JSerra Catholic High School in San Juan Capistrano, practising as a linebacker during his high-school years.

Coming up against future professional athletes such as Tetairoa McMillan, currently the NFL's offensive rookie of the year, has given Hart an advantage in training against elite competitors.

"It was an amazing experience. The athletes and programs over there are world-class; getting to do it at such a young age was amazing," Hart told the publication.

"You're playing against future college players, future NFL draft picks — it helped me mature and understand where you have to be to compete at that level.

"It's helped me coming here as well, understanding what it takes to mix it with blokes like Haumole [Olakau'atu] and Turbo [Tom Trbojevic] and what it takes keep up with them on the training paddock."

Although cross-code juniors are common in the NRL, including Manly teammates Onitoni Large and Joey Walsh, hailing from rugby backgrounds, there is rarely a player who is from a mix of American football backgrounds.

Hart, who resembles Kotoni Staggs in playing style, scored a double in the Sea Eagles' first trial against the Warriors and is knocking the door down for an NRL debut this year.

Although the Hart family resides in Brisbane, it was a family friend who tipped off a move to the Northern Beaches, and not much later, it had Seibold ready to make an offer for the damaging second-rower.

"I was looking at maybe going to Western Australia or playing colts footy in Brisbane, but Seibs (Anthony Seibold) is from Rocky and so is my dad," Hart added.

"A family friend recommended me to the club, and Peter [Gentle, Manly head of recruitment] got in contact.

"He came up for a game, and I only played about five minutes, but he reckons he watched some film as well. I had a chat with him, and he offered me a contract.

"It's a great opportunity to come here."

With the new six-man interchange bench rule being introduced into the NRL, it is a great opportunity for Hart to engage in match-day preparations in the top grade, with a likely NRL debut imminent in 2026.