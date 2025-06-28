Corey Horsburgh has cemented himself as a mainstay firecracker in the Canberra Raiders' pack; however, he has now revealed that wasn't always his plan.

Approaching his 100th game for the Green Machine, 'Big Red' has conceded that it wasn't always a pleasure to don the Raiders logo.

"Well, I was gone a few times," Horsburgh told The Canberra Times.

"But my daughter and my dogs [kept me here as] I didn't want to move them around too much."

There was a time when Horsburgh and Raiders coach Ricky Stuart were clashing, which was the main contributor behind his desire to leave.

He admitted, however, that the two were able to patch things up, with both men admitting their faults and their hopes to move forward.

"After me and Ricky had a chat, we both agreed to some things and we worked it out, and we're happy."

It seems a love for the Canberra jersey is all the destructive middle needed to kick into the next gear, with 2025 arguably being his most impressive season to date.

He will don the Raiders logo for the 100th time this weekend against the Newcastle Knights, and with the Canberra Raiders looking to earn first place on the NRL ladder, there's no doubt in anyone's mind that Horsburgh made the right call by staying.