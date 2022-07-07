The Melbourne Storm's horror 28-6 loss to the Cronulla Sharks on Thursday evening is set to have extra ramifications for the club, with all of Grant Anderson, Kenneath Bromwich and Ryan Papenhuyzen suffering injuries.

Papenhuyzen was the only player to finish the game of the trio.

The star fullback has only recently returned from injury, but appeared to be well short of his full potential during the second half of the game, struggling to break out into a sprint at any point.

An overruled try he scored brought the most cause for concern, with Papenhuyzen immediately grabbing at his lower back after scoring.

He also suffered a finger injury, but the Storm in a statement confirmed he "should be right" for next week.

"Ryan Papenhuyzen sprained his finger and took a knock to his back but should be right for our next game given the long turnaround," the Storm said.

Ryan Papenhuyzen is expected to be fit for Round 18 despite suffering a mallet finger & back contusion (cork). Long turnaround helps, will likely have to play through the finger deformity for at least the next month (& possibly the season) — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) July 8, 2022

The other two injuries were much more clear, and could be more serious, with Anderson's believed to be so.

He has suffered, according to the club, a high grade medial ligament tear in his elbow and will need to have scans to determine the severity.

Anderson, who had to pass a head injury assessment early in the game, was taken from the field in considerable pain after he appeared to suffer a hyper extension of the elbow in a tackle during the second half.

The young winger, who has been replacing Xavier Coates, will almost certainly spend time on the sideline, with NRL Physio suggesting it could be as many as six if a fracture is present in the arm.

Kenny Bromwich, on the other hand, suffered an ankle injury in an apparent hip drop tackle from Briton Nikora, which was penalised and put on report. Nikora has since been charged by the match review committee and will miss a week with an early guilty plea.

His ankle appeared to be caught under the tackle as he was taken off the field, however, it's tipped he could be back inside of three weeks if no fracture is present.

Injury to Kenny Bromwich was actually to left ankle, can see it roll under during tackle. Much less concerning with foot rolling in, lateral ankle sprains generally look worse than they are. Provided he’s avoided a fracture usually a quick return to play time (often 1-3 weeks) pic.twitter.com/jjnzm6obPS — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) July 7, 2022

The Storm confirmed he has suffered a lateral ankle sprain but "pulled up okay."

The Storm's backline problems will be the major issue heading into next Sunday's clash with the Canberra Raiders, where they will look to snap a two-match losing streak.

With Coates not due back until at least Round 20, the Melbourne backline is looking decimated, particularly if Papenhuyzen and Anderson are both out.

That would see Nick Meaney move back to fullback, with Will Warbrick likely called in on the wing for his debut after impressing at QLD Cup level, where he has scored seven tries in seven games to go with 170 metres per contest. Dean Ieremia has also struggled horrendously in defence and Craig Bellamy could opt to move Marion Seve onto the wing with Jack Howarth to debut.

In the second row, Felise Kaufusi's absence is still unclear over a potential return timeline. If he is back in Australia, then he will slot in for Bromwich, otherwise, a returning Tom Eisenhuth could come into the side, pending how long Trent Loiero misses as he nurses a back injury.

Aiding Melbourne's progress will be a long turnaround, with their next game not being until next Sunday against the Raiders.