New Zealand Warriors back Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will miss up to eight weeks with a hamstring injury.

The club were hoping the hamstring damage - sustained during Friday night's win at home over the Sydney Roosters - was minor, but that has now been proven to not be the case.

The Warriors released an injury update on Tuesday afternoon confirming the veteran has picked up a high grade hamstring strain.

It will leave him out for eight weeks, with Tuivasa-Sheck replaced in the side by Rocco Berry (with Adam Pompey moving from the centres to the wing) for this weekend's Round 4 trip to Campbelltown.

The Warriors then have a bye in Round 5, before Tuivasa-Sheck is also expected to miss a Round 6 trip to play the Melbourne Storm, Round 7 and 8 home games against the Brisbane Broncos and Newcastle Knights, Magic Round against the North Queensland Cowboys, and a Round 10 trip to Wollongong where the Auckland-based outfit will clash with the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Tuivasa-Sheck's earliest return has been slated for Round 11 against the Dolphins.

Berry's call up to the side this weekend will see him play his first NRL game of the year, with the Warriors having options like Edward Kosi and Morgan Harper to now provide depth over the coming weeks.

The Warriors have also confirmed fringe forward Tom Ale has suffered a foot injury during the NSW Cup game against the Roosters last weekend and will miss the next six weeks.