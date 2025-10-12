Incoming Newcastle Knights head coach Justin Holbrook has wasted no time reshaping the Knights' identity, and has looked to bring in a club legend in a bid to do so.

The Daily Telegraph has revealed that Holbrook will be appointing club legend Danny Buderus as an assistant coach in a major backroom shake-up.

Buderus' return marks a significant overhaul of the Knights' football department following a disastrous 2025 campaign that ended with the club's fourth wooden spoon in 11 years and the exit of former coach Adam O'Brien.

Holbrook, just weeks out from his first pre-season with the squad, confirmed his new-look coaching team will include Buderus, Brett White, and Steven Hales.

White, who was formerly an assistant with the Titans and NSW Blues under Laurie Daley and Michael Maguire, joins from the Sea Eagles alongside Hales, who has left Manly to link up with Holbrook.

Speaking on Buderus' appointment, Holbrook commended the former Knight on the cultural impact he has on the club.

"He's the heart of the Knights," Holbrook said about Buderus to the Daily Telegraph.

Holbrook said bringing Buderus back into a hands-on coaching role was a deliberate move to restore Newcastle's trademark toughness and culture.

"Firstly, his character alone, in the way he always played the game, is what we need to instil into the group," Holbrook said.

"He's the most capped Knights player and I want to utilise him a lot more in terms of coaching."

Buderus, who played 257 NRL games for the Knights, has worn many hats at the club, including interim head coach in 2015, general manager of football in 2020, and leadership development manager over the past five years.

Meanwhile, O'Brien's former assistants Brian McDermott and Blake Green are both on the move. McDermott has joined Josh Hannay's staff at the Titans, while Green is being courted by Todd Payten at the Cowboys.

Holbrook's new team signals a clear cultural reset for a club desperate to climb off the bottom of the ladder and return to finals contention.