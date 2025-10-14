After defeating the Melbourne Storm in the 2025 NRL Grand Final, the Brisbane Broncos have added another highly-touted prospect to their development list for the 2026 NRL season.

One of the best forwards coming out of Queensland, Tupou Francis, has had a remarkable past 12 months, which saw him lead the Burleigh Bears to the Under-19s Mal Meninga Cup and draw comparisons to Kangaroos skipper Isaah Yeo.

Contracted with the Broncos until the end of 2028, Francis will join the club's development list next season alongside Cameron Bukowski, Phillip Coates and Va'a Semu, per The Courier-Mail.

The younger brother of Gold Coast Titans winger Tony Francis, Tupou, recently graduated from the famed Marsden State High School and was one of the standout performers in the Langer Trophy competition.

Primarily playing at lock, the Under-17s QLD City representative will learn a ton from the likes of Patrick Carrigan and coach Michael Maguire as he continues to further his development heading into the future.