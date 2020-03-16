Penrith Panthers forward Jack Hetherington could face a brief stint on the sidelines after he was charged by the NRL Match Review Committee.

Hetherington tackled Sydney Roosters fullback James Tedesco high during the Panthers and Roosters clash.

The Committee deemed the high tackle was a grade two careless act. It means with carryover points, that Hetherington will miss up to two weeks if he is found guilty at the hearing or if he enters an early guilty plea.

It is unclear if the Panthers will appeal the charge.