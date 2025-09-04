Brandon Smith, South Sydney Rabbitohs star utility, has been making headlines over the last couple of weeks, after it was revealed he allegedly supplied dangerous drugs and was involved in providing inside betting information.

The Rabbitohs have not enjoyed the fruits of a successful campaign in 2025, and the club would be forgiven for feeling a little frustrated following their star recruit's recent legal troubles.

Despite the allegations and the poor timing of the investigation, Smith's teammates have decided to back him, declaring he should be allowed to play unless he is found guilty.

Rabbitohs star Keaon Koloamatangi said Smith hasn't allowed the recent dramas to bring him down, and has been operating as usual heading into the club's final season match against the Sydney Roosters

“He's been normal,” Koloamatangi told the media.

“He hasn't brought any of his outside stuff that's happening at the moment into the club, and that shows the type of person he is to make sure it's not all about him.

“He's just focused on getting the win this week.”

When asked if Smith should be allowed to play while the police are investigating him, Koloamatangi gave a straightforward answer.

“One hundred per cent he should play,” he declared.

”It's innocent until proven guilty, so why not?”

His teammate Jack Wighton echoed the sentiment, admitting he hasn't really been paying attention to the outside noise.

“I don't even know what knowledge it is or what's going on,” he conceded.

”I've been off social media for the last six weeks.”

“It's none of my business… Whatever's happening is for other people to deal with.”

Wighton added that whatever allegations are being made will have no bearing on how he views Smith.

”I'm here to play with him,” he said.

“He's my mate and my teammate, so we'll get on with the job.”