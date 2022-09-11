The seemingly relentless chaos and unrest currently engulfing the Manly Sea Eagles refuses to die down, with the latest reports claiming Des Hasler’s assistants are preparing to jump ship and the head mentor’s job is looking less secure by the day.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that assistant coaches Chad Randall and Michael Monaghan are preparing to leave Brookvale, with 95-game Sea Eagle Monaghan heading to Belmore to join the Bulldogs.

The decision comes in the wake of a meeting between Hasler and club powerbrokers which was supposed to smooth over a number of issues. Instead, the meeting finished with contradicting claims from each camp and a sense that a solution is unlikely to be achieved.

Initial reports suggested that the club had offered Hasler a one-year extension, keeping him at the Sea Eagles through to the end of 2024, while also devising a succession plan that would see him make way for a new coach – with current Roosters assistant Jason Ryles said to be the favourite.

These reports have been denied by the club. Though Hasler is still only contracted through to the end of 2023, another week of friction has led some to believe he could walk before the new season begins – if he isn’t pushed.

The Herald claims much of the current conflict comes from the competing interests of Hasler and new CEO Tony Mestrov – and the reports have only grown in volume and intent since Mestrov took the role back at the start of June.

While Hasler reportedly seeks a stable environment in which to build a team, it’s unlikely to be forthcoming, despite key senior players including Daly Cherry-Evans and Jake Trbojevic refuting multiple suggestions of an internal conflict and supporting their coach.

With reports refusing to abate and the faint appearance of a targeted campaign against the Manly mentor, his position may become untenable should he fail to agree to a truce with the current administration.