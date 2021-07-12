The New Zealand Warriors have been forced to scrap plans for a homecoming match at the end of the NRL season.

Plans were in place for the Warriors Round 22 clash against the Canterbury Buldogs to be held at their traditional Mount Smart Stadium home in Auckland.

The game was reportedly almost sold out, with fans excited at the prospect of watching their team play at home for the first time in almost two full seasons.

But with all Sydney based teams, as well as the Newcastle Knights, Canberra Raiders and Warriors, being forced to move to South East Queensland, the Warriors have made the difficult decision to drop the plans.

Warriors CEO Cameron George said it was disappointing for the club.

“We were all desperately looking forward to coming home for the game but the fact is we’re in the middle of a new crisis which leaves us with no other decision but to call the game off,” he said.

“While this is a huge blow for us as a club as well as for all our members, fans, families and sponsors there is simply too much risk and uncertainty.

“We appreciate the support the NRL gave us trying to make this game possible but we’re committed to doing all we can to protect the competition and our players.”

The NRL have announced the relocation of the competition and hubs will be needed for at least a month, but there are very real fears it could stretch the remainder of the season, with contingency plans already being put in place around the location of the grand final.

It's understood the Warriors will also remain in South East Queensland for the remainder of the season, even if other teams are permitted to return to New South Wales.

The club have an affiliation with Queensland Cup outfit the Redcliffe Dolphins, and may prefer to be located close to their reserve grade team, possibly even using Redcliffe as a stadium later in the season, although that would be requiring NRL approval.

All 12 relocating teams are expected to be in Queensland by Wednesday, with the NRL to announce revised match venues in the coming days.