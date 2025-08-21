While the St George Illawarra Dragons have successfully locked in their current head coach, Shane Flanagan, on a two-year extension, they have been unable to continue this trend of retention for the rest of their coaching staff.

Announced by the club on Thursday, former interim head coach and current assistant Ryan Carr will not be continuing his Dragons tenure alongside Flanagan, choosing to move on to another team in 2026.

Carr will make his way over to the UK, where he will link up with the Castleford Tigers as their head coach. He joins the club on a three-year deal.

Dragons CEO Tim Watsford shared his appreciation for Carr's contributions over the last few seasons.

“Our squad has made genuine strides on the field over the past few seasons, and Ryan has been a key part of that,” said Watsford.

“He has many admirers at the club and has grown into a popular figure here.

“We would like to wish him and his family well as they enter a new chapter.”

Head coach Shane Flanagan echoed his CEO's sentiment, praising Carr for his efforts at the Red V.

“I have very much enjoyed working with Ryan over the past two seasons,” said Flanagan.

“He's a smart coach and a good person, and he has been an asset for our club."

Castleford Tigers Director of Rugby Chris Chester was ecstatic about the acquisition, singing the incoming coach's praises.

“It's a huge relief, I'm absolutely over the moon that we've been able to get someone of his calibre through the door,” said Chester, per Total Rugby League.

“Everyone I've spoken to in the NRL have had nothing but praise for him.

“I think it was important we took the time that we did to get the right person.”

Carr will join the Tigers from 2026, inking a three-year deal with the UK-based club.