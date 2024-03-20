St George Illawarra Dragons captain Ben Hunt has confirmed the rumours that teammate Zac Lomax wants to leave the club.

One of the Dragons' best players, The Daily Telegraph reported earlier this year, that he was unhappy with his position at the club. After Shane Flanagan was given the coaching reins, he decided to move Lomax from the centres to the wing.

Linked with a move to the Parramatta Eels, Lomax is contracted at the club until the end of the 2026 season and is set to hold talks with Dragons officials about his future until Round 4.

However, while the club revealed that he would not be released this season - a similar situation to skipper Ben Hunt in 2023 - it is hard to see him remaining there beyond 2024.

“Zac and I, we talk quite a bit. If he is unhappy, he is not really showing it to be honest. I'm aware that he does want to leave but he's not showing he's unhappy,” Hunt said on Wednesday.

“He's getting around the place with energy. He seems like he's enjoying himself to me, anyway.

"He's playing really good footy. When he wants some advice, he knows I'm always happy to give it. He's very open Zac and always asks for something if he needs it.”