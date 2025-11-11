After making multiple appearances this year in the Ron Massey Cup for the Wentworthville Magpies, Jarryd Hayne will once again lace up the boots this weekend, but this time it will be for a different team.

A former two-time Dally M medallist, Hayne will line-up for the Campbelltown Saints this weekend as he takes part in a nine-a-side trial match at Waminda Oval as part of a western suburbs community day.

Last playing in 2018, Hayne was one of the best rugby league players in his prime with the Parramatta Eels during the 2000s and 2010s, having won the Dally M Medal on two occasions in 2009 and 2014.

Commonly referred to as the 'Hayne Plane', the former NRL fullback appeared in 214 first-grade matches for the Parramatta Eels and Gold Coast Titans in two separate stints between 2006-14 and 2016-18.

He would also go on to represent the NSW Blues on 23 occasions and the Australian Kangaroos (11 appearances) and Fiji (10 appearances) in the international arena and is one of the few NRL players to switch to the NFL (San Francisco 49ers) and even represented Fiji in Rugby Sevens.

At the beginning of this year, he detailed that he would love to be granted the opportunity to play international football once again for Fiji and if he remains fit for the next 12 months he could very well find himself in the nation's squad for the 2026 Rugby League World Cup.

“For me, I want to get back and play in front of my kids," Hayne told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“I also want to do what I can to play Test football for Fiji at the end of the year. They're due to play against Papua New Guinea and the Cook Islands. That's the aim.

“[Coach] Wise [Kativerata] called me last year and asked if I wanted to play. I told him I'm not in shape, and said, ‘I wish you had told me earlier because I would have played local footy'. I've been out of the game for so long.

“I try to explain to people it's about the contact. When you're playing regularly, and you're hit on a regular basis, your body gets [used to it].

"But when you've been out of it for a while, it doesn't matter how long you played beforehand, it takes a long time for your body to adjust to that impact."