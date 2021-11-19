The Parramatta Eels reportedly are yet to offer star second-rower Ryan Matterson a new deal.

That is the stunning revelation which has been pushed to the background as the Eels deal with half of their squad off-contract at the end of 2022.

Parramatta are currently dealing with Clinton Gutherson, Reed Mahoney and Junior Paulo as a matter of priority re-signings following the losses of Isaiah Papali'i and Marata Niukore to the Wests Tigers and New Zealand Warriors respectively in the last seven days.

But Matterson, yet another back-rower to join the two who have already departed, is reportedly on the way out of the club.

It would require Parramatta to field a virtually entirely new back-row in 2023.

Brent Read told Triple M Radio that Matterson hasn't been offered a new deal with Parramatta desperate to sign someone in the coming days.

“To suggest they’re under the gun, under the barrel, is an understatement,” Read said.

“They are under the pump big time. For me now, all the pressure is on them. Sammy Ayoub’s got Reed Mahoney, Clint Gutherson, and Junior Paulo ... and Parramatta’s lost all control of this landscape, because they just need to sign someone.

“That back-row for a lot of this year was Niukore, Papali’i and Ryan Matterson. Now, if you listen to the drums, they don’t want Ryan Matterson.

“They are happy for him to leave. He’s off-contract at the end of next year, and as far as I know, I don’t even think they’ve made him an offer.”

RYAN MATTERSON

Second-row Eels 2021 SEASON AVG 32.9

Tackles Made 0.2

Tries 1.2

Tackle Breaks

Meanwhile, it's understood Luke Garner, who has been heavily linked with a move to the Manly Sea Eagles in the past, will exit the Tigers as they attempt to lock down Luciano Leilua.

Leilua has previously reportedly knocked back a contract extension from the Tigers as he chases a pay day.

“You would have Luciano playing on one edge, Papali’i on the other, and it probably means that Luke Garner is suddenly expendable,” Read said.

“There’s been talk around Luke Garner for a while now. I know Manly were quite keen on him for a while ... so maybe Luke Garner becomes the guy who gets squeezed out of the club.”

With Garner likely to be on a cut-price deal, it could evidently make sense that he ends up in the west of Sydney playing for Brad Arthur's side, although no rumours have been leaked as yet regarding whether that could become a possibility.