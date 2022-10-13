The sacking of Manly Sea Eagles coach Des Hasler has sent shock waves through rugby league and prompted a Manly icon to leap to the defence of the former head of the Nothern Beaches club.

Mark 'Spudd' Carroll made 88 appearances for Manly between 1994-97, where he played alongside Hasler in the forward line, winning a premiership together in 1996.

Carroll, now a commentator on SEN 1170 Afternoons, expressed his disappointment in the club for their treatment of the head coach who had brought them two premierships.

"It's unbelievable, it all comes down to the pride jersey, they said it won't derail us, of course, it derailed them", Carroll said in reference to the infamous pride jersey saga that derailed the Sea Eagles season.

“Dessy got up and spoke in front of the media, that wasn't his position to do, why wasn't the CEO or the boss of Manly doing that? Why did Dessy have to put his neck on the line?

"He spoke fantastically, it was probably the best one he's ever done.

“I can't believe he's actually had to fall on his sword, he bleeds maroon and white. Des has done everything for that club. What they have in the future, I have no idea.

“You don't make a jersey overnight, why didn't Des know about this information?

"Someone else made a decision and it's cost him his job.

“Knowing Des the way he is, he'll brush (himself) off and he'll find another gig. He's a really good coach and his numbers speak for what he has achieved.

“The players are going to be hurting, they all love him. He's a funny little bloke, the mad scientist, but players want to run through brick walls for him. That's Des Hasler.”