The Manly Sea Eagles group of seven players who opted out of Thursday night's game against the Sydney Roosters on religious grounds over the club's decision to wear a pride jersey have reportedly slammed reports they would be open to wearing the jumper next year.

It was reported over the weekend that the seven players would be open to consultation with the club over wearing the jersey next year.

It came after club owner Scott Penn doubled down on the club's decision to wear the jumper, suggesting they would be looking at doing it again in 2023.

The NRL also have refused to rule out the possibility of a pride round next year, which could see more clubs wearing similar jerseys for a weekend.

The Sea Eagles' strip had rainbow rings around it in place of the usual white on their jersey.

According to Channel 9s Danny Weidler, the seven players won't be open to wearing the jersey next year if the club decide to once again.

EXCLUSIVE: Manly 7 fuming about claim they will soften their stance on “pride jersey”. A representative of the group contacted me to say “they don’t backflip on religious beliefs” and to suggest they would fold on their stance is “totally untrue” @9NewsSyd @NRLonNine — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) July 29, 2022

An unnamed representative reportedly said that they would never backflip on their religious beliefs, and that the reports were totally untrue, despite the club suggesting they will spend time consulting with players before going ahead with the jumper or one of its sort again next year.

The club have dominated headlines this week, with a decimated side losing by ten points to the Sydney Roosters on Thursday night, putting a major dent in their finals chances.

The irony of the seven players pulling out of this game on religious grounds, but wearing a jersey sponsored by a betting company and at a ground sponsored by a brewery has not been lost on the general public, with social media continuing to be whipped into a frenzy over the jersey and the club's call.

Manly were the first club in the NRL to wear a pride jersey by doing so.