Titans finest David Fifita is the latest major addition to the player market after reports of a Des Hasler clause in his contract, allowing him to join another club in 2025 have surfaced.

The Gold Coast announced Fifita was handed a three-year extension, however, the Daily Telegraph has disclosed his deal includes player options for 2025 and 2026.

It is understood the purpose of the clause is so the 23-year-old is able to build a rapport with incoming coach Hasler.

Fifita and club captain Tino Fa'asuamaleaui were reportedly very close with former coach Justin Holbrook, only recently the pair met with Hasler who convinced the duo to stay put.

Fa'asuamaleaui is signed with the club until 2033, however he does have an out clause that can see him depart following the 2026 season.

Moreover, the current worry for the club is whether Fifita will stay or not.

The Origin forward is eager to stay with the Titans however that will ultimately depend on how he gets on with their new head coach.