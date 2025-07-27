A veteran of The Dolphins forward pack, Felise Kaufusi is set to be handed a new contract as he looks to further his playing career into a 12th NRL season.\r\n\r\nCurrently sidelined with a knee injury to at least Round 22, Kaufusi is one of the most experienced players on The Dolphins roster, having been brought in as a foundation signing alongside Jesse and Kenneath Bromwich from the Melbourne Storm.\r\n\r\nA 17-time representative for the QLD Maroons, he may be entering the twilight of his career, but he remains one of the hardest-hitting defenders in the competition and is still sold on the edge of the field.\r\n\r\nAdmitting earlier this year that he wanted to play on for at least an extra season, The Courier-Mail reports that Kaufusi will re-sign with the Queensland-based side for the 2026 NRL season.\r\n\r\nThe extension to the Australian and Tongan international enforcer is a massive boost to the club as he will continue to help nurture and develop the younger players around him for an extra season.\r\n\r\n"I'm fresh in the mind and the body is holding up, so I'd love to continue playing as long as I can," Kaufusi told The Brisbane Times back in April.\r\n\r\n"It comes back to the body and mind, but at the moment, I'm enjoying my footy. Nappies aren't cheap these days, so I might have to keep playing for as long as I can.\r\n\r\n"You can only go as long as your body or mind tells you, and I haven't got to the point to say I've had enough."