The Queensland Maroons have benefited from a pair of controversial tries to take the lead into the halftime break in Game 2 of the 2023 State of Origin series.

The Maroons have often found themselves on the back foot during the first half, but take the lead into the break on the back of a pair of tries.

Despite the Blues dominating the attack, the loss of Tom Trbojevic in just the third minute of the contest has seen Damien Cook forced to play in the centres, and that, combined with the key losses of Apisai Koroisau and Nathan Cleary to injury from their 17, has seen a stunted attacking effort.

Counltess errors in attack have hurt the Blues in a big way, who have also had to put up with a pair of tries on the back of controversial refereeing.

The opening try saw Valentine Holmes score off a kick to the corner, with Xavier Coates appearing to get his hand on the ball in the air and knocking on, before Valentine Holmes was ruled to have grounded the ball despite appearing to have no control.

Originally given as a no try on field, the bunker would overrule the call to award the four points.

The second try was equally as controversial, with Queensland finding space on the left-hand side, before David Fifita threw a forward-looking pass to Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, who would ultimately put Murray Taulagi away for the try.

The Blues failed to hit back before the break, and head into halftime without a point to their name.

Match summary

Queensland Maroons 10 (Tries: Valentine Holmes, Murray Taulagi; Conversion: Valentine Holmes 1/2) lead New South Wales Blues 0