A tight start to the second game of the 2022 State of Origin series has given way to a high-scoring run up to halftime, with three tries being scored in an eight-minute window.

It was Felise Kaufusi being sent to the sin bin which will be the key talking point from the first half though.

The star second rower, who also scored the first try of the game, was given his marching orders by referee Ashley Klein on the back of multiple six agains.

Reduced to 12, Queensland held the lead by four points just a minute out from halftime, but were then dragged back to level-pegging as Brian To'o scored in the corner for the Blues.

With Nathan Cleary nailing the conversion from the sideline, it allowed the Blues to take a two-point advantage into the sheds.

Earlier, it had been a war of attrition before Felise Kaufusi broke through for the first try, with the points flowing directly afterwards.

A scrappy effort from the Blues would see Matt Burton score on debut, before Cameron Munster scored to hand the Maroons back the lead on a long-range effort.

The head injury assessment bin got a major workout during the first half too, with Cameron Murray passing his, before both Lindsay Collins and Jai Arrow were taken from the field within 15 minutes of halftime.

Match summary

NSW Blues 14 (Tries: Matt Burton, Brian To'o; Conversions: Nathan Cleary 2/2; Penalty Goal: Nathan Cleary 1/1) trail QLD Maroons 12 (Tries: Felise Kaufusi, Cameron Munster; Conversions: Valentine Holmes 2/2)