While Lewis Dodd is currently one of the best young halfbacks in the world, St Helens boss Mike Rush has urged him to stay away from the Wests Tigers.

Only 21 years of age, Dodd can be remembered by NRL fans as the player who led St Helens to beat the Panthers in the World Club Challenge.

His stellar performance in the game not only put his name on the map but has earned him admirers from several NRL clubs. One of these clubs is the Wests Tigers.

While Dodd is currently contracted with the English Super League powerhouse St Helens, he signed with well-known player agent George Mimis as he looks to his future once his contract expires in 2025.

While the Wests Tigers are one of the many suitors for Dodd, St Helens boss Mike Rush has advised and warned Dodd to not join the struggling club.

"If you go to a Wests Tigers you could be wasting your time," Rush said to The Daily Telegraph.

"He's still young and has only played 41 games."

"If he came and asked me for an opinion, I'd be happy to give him my thoughts on the better clubs to join."

While Rush confirmed that Dodd has a desire to one day play in the NRL, St Helens will reject any team's attempt to sign him before the end of 2024.

"Lewis has expressed a desire to play NRL. And I'm sure George Mimis will eventually be shopping him around."

"We'd never let him go early because it sets a precedent. We don't want a player saying ‘you did it for him, why can't you do it for me?'"