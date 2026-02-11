Payne Haas has quietly altered his name to honour his Muslim faith.

The star prop, regarded as the best in the NRL, has changed his handle on his Instagram account to Hakeem Haas.

News Corp have stated that Haas has not changed his legal name, but will go by Hakeem when he is part of Islamic events.

Haas, who has become a devout Muslim since 2019, also observes Ramadan each year - a month-long period where those who observe do not eat or drink during daylight hours. Haas has played rugby league through the period, and will continue to do so in 2026 when it commences next week.

The 26-year-old has been in the news relentlessly in recent months, but has finally made a call on his future, dropping a bombshell on the NRL by electing to leave the Brisbane Broncos.

While it had been previously suggested he wouldn't leave for another NRL club and was only considering other codes away from the Broncos, he has elected to sign with the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The barnstorming New South Wales, Australian and Samoan representative will instead play for the Rabbitohs from the start of 2027 until at least the end of 2029.

While there have been suggestions the move was driven by either money or a falling out with coach Michael Maguire, his manager and the Broncos themselves have squashed both of those claims, instead saying the move was driven by a desire to play under Wayne Bennett.

The move will hand the Rabbitohs one of the game's best players to replace Keaon Koloamatangi, who they lose to the St George Illawarra Dragons in 2027, while Haas will also link up with barnstorming second-rower David Fifita, who shuffles to Maroubra from the Gold Coast Titans in 2026 looking to restart his career.