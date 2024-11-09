Brisbane Broncos powerhouse Payne Haas has opened up about the impact he expects from new head coach Michael Maguire.

Maguire, who coached the NSW Blues to a crucial State of Origin series win this year, is known for his intense work ethic and focus on professionalism.

Haas got a firsthand experience of Maguire's style during Origin, and he shared with his Broncos teammates how Maguire brings a no-nonsense, hard-working approach.

“Maguire's focus was clear—get the best out of his players and bring home a win for NSW, which he did,” Haas explained to the Daily Telegraph.

With Maguire in charge, Haas noticed how dedicated NSW teammates like Dylan Edwards, Isaah Yeo, and Brian To'o approached their training and preparation.

“These guys are serious pros. They've won championships because they bring that level of professionalism every time,” he said.

Now, after a challenging season, Haas sees the need for the same attitude at the Broncos, who finished a disappointing 12th under former coach Kevin Walters. Haas thinks Maguire's demanding approach could be the change the club needs.

Haas came back from Origin inspired, feeling the Broncos needed to step up.

“After seeing the way things were done in the Blues camp, I realised we could improve in a few areas at Brisbane,” he said.

“Working with top players from other teams shows you what's possible.”

The Broncos had developed a laid-back culture. Celebrations got a bit out of hand, with over-the-top postgame gatherings even for regular wins.

“We needed to focus more on putting in the hard work,” Haas commented.

As the team heads into a new season, Haas and Maguire already have a strong bond built during their time with the Blues.

Haas, known for his fitness and endurance, is one of Brisbane's top performers, playing full 80-minute games in the front row since he was just 18.

“We all need to give our best every day. If we do that, we're only going to get better,” he said.

For the Broncos, 2025 is a make-or-break season. They came close to winning the 2023 premiership under Walters, only to lose in the final minutes to the Panthers.

Though Walters is no longer with the team, Haas says he still has a lot of respect for him.

“I was blindsided by the decision to let him go. Kevvie was there for me during tough times, and I wanted to be part of what he was building.”

Reflecting on the loss in the grand final, Haas admitted it still stings but sees it as motivation for the future.

"If we get to that stage again, I hope we can learn from that experience.”

When asked about what went wrong in 2024, Haas pointed to injuries as a major setback.

“Sometimes things don't go as planned. Every team faces challenges, but it's about learning from them and bouncing back.”

At just 24, Haas has already earned an impressive list of honours—he's a five-time best-and-fairest at Brisbane, four-time Dally M Prop of the Year, and has represented both NSW and Australia. But he's still chasing one thing: an NRL premiership.

“That's the ultimate goal. I couldn't leave the Broncos without winning a title for myself, my teammates, and the club,” he said.

Maguire sees leadership potential in Haas, who doesn't rule out a future captaincy role but says his current focus is on leading by example. “If they asked me to captain, I'd be honoured. But for now, it's about doing my job and stepping up with the rest of the team.”

Haas is clear on the Broncos' goal for 2025: “With our roster, we should be making the finals every year. We'll be aiming for a top-four spot and a strong comeback next season. We know we have the talent—it's on us to put in the work.”