Brisbane Broncos star prop Payne Haas is set to ramp up talks with R360, with a code switch becoming a real possibility for the powerful prop.

Haas has always indicated an NRL premiership was his major priority, but ticked that off the bucket list on Sunday evening as the Brisbane Broncos overcame the Melbourne Storm in a thrilling decider at Sydney Olympic Park.

Haas, who is one of the best props in the NRL, almost left the Brisbane Broncos a few years ago over his desire for success, but ultimately stuck with the club and has now played in two grand finals for his premiership.

Preparing to now play for Samoa at this year's Pacific Championships, Haas is off-contract at the end of 2026 and yet to confirm his intentions.

All indications are that he will remain with the Broncos if he stays in the NRL, but R360 have been linked with the star in the last month or two, and per a News Corp report, those talks are now ramping up.

It's understood R360 - which is a rugby union competition backed by Saudi Arabian money and set to launch at the end of 2026 - have made inquiries with Haas' camp about his interest in a code switch.

Haas has been linked to rugby union, as well as gridiorn in the USA before, but it's the money on offer from R360 which could talk, with the competition set to start at the same time as Haas' contract runs out.

It's believed Haas could earn north of $2 million per season if he makes the switch - that's a figure no club in the NRL, let alone the salary cap stretched Broncos will be able to come up with.

Haas already earns seven figures, but wouldn't be able to take much of an upgrade from Brisbane as one of the competition's highest-paid players, while the club also have big money outlayed for Reece Walsh, Ezra Mam and Patrick Carrigan among others.

It's understood Haas and his management will have a call with R360 officials this week to further discuss the potential of a move.