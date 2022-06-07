Barnstorming Blues and Broncos prop Payne Haas has spoken openly about his utopian desire to see both gambling and alcohol branding removed from his playing strip so as to align with his Muslim faith.

After converting to Islam in early 2019, the 22-year-old has spent the entirety of his young career playing within strips stamped with the logos of companies such as Ladbrokes, XXXX, Tooheys and Star Casino.

And while The Sydney Morning Herald has reported that Haas has not made any formal inquiries about eliminating the emblems from his playing strip, the integral NSW forward was willing to express publically that his fight for representation was far from over.

“There is going to be a time when I’m going to align with it and I want to be a leader for Islam and for Muslims,” Haas said from within Brad Fittler's Blues camp.

The hot commodity also expressed that he had found the requisite inspiration from his cause not only from above but also via his mentor, former Chook and Kiwi, Sonny Bill Williams. Embed from Getty Images