Barnstorming Blues and Broncos prop Payne Haas has spoken openly about his utopian desire to see both gambling and alcohol branding removed from his playing strip so as to align with his Muslim faith.
After converting to Islam in early 2019, the 22-year-old has spent the entirety of his young career playing within strips stamped with the logos of companies such as Ladbrokes, XXXX, Tooheys and Star Casino.
And while The Sydney Morning Herald has reported that Haas has not made any formal inquiries about eliminating the emblems from his playing strip, the integral NSW forward was willing to express publically that his fight for representation was far from over.
“There is going to be a time when I’m going to align with it and I want to be a leader for Islam and for Muslims,” Haas said from within Brad Fittler's Blues camp.
The hot commodity also expressed that he had found the requisite inspiration from his cause not only from above but also via his mentor, former Chook and Kiwi, Sonny Bill Williams.
“Hopefully I can do that one day, inshallah, God willing and can be at the forefront of that, the way Sonny is at the moment," Haas said.
“Obviously I want to help people. I’ve seen it happen to them with that kind of stuff [alcohol and drugs], destroying people’s lives and families. I won’t shy away from that, I’ve seen it happen to some friends and family members. It’s something I’m pretty passionate about.
“If I get everything in order in my life, I want to be a leader in that way as well.”
Having converted himself after departing the Bulldogs during the 2008 season, Williams spent the latter portion of his career campaigning to ply his trade without being branded.
Several cricketers of faith, including South African duo Hashim Amla and Imran Tahir, have too fought and won pitch battles to have alcoholic iconography removed from their whites.
While previously imbibing during his days with the Dogs, Williams is now a devout teetotaler and an obvious inspiration to his young protege.
“Where they are at in their lives, they have gone with Islam,” Haas said of his fellow brothers who have walked the path before him.
“At the end of the day, I want to end up like them as my faith keeps continuing and as I grow as a Muslim.
“For Sonny and all of them, they’ve probably seen it happen to their families and friends. They have wanted to lead by example to fellow Muslims - not only Muslims but everyone.
“If I can help just one person out, save them from that kind of lifestyle, then I’m doing my job.”
Still, despite being idealistic and true to self, Haas was willing to contend that money talked within the game of rugby league.
“I think everyone is pretty understanding, which is good. Everyone has their own beliefs and if everyone respects that, it will be good for everyone," the Newcastle-born bruiser continued.
“I know [sponsors] come in with a lot of money, but it’s just more about helping people. If I can help just one person out, save them from that kind of lifestyle, then I’m doing my job.”
Haas is set to start Wednesday night's Origin series opener at Accor Stadium clad in a Blues jersey sporting both gambling and alcohol-based products and services.