A request for a release by Brisbane Broncos star Payne Haas has gone down like a lead balloon amongst fans of the club, who gave the New South Wales Origin star a staggering round of boos on his first run during Round 12.

In a game which the Broncos found themselves well behind in early on, before coming back to claim a victory - their sixth on the trot, and second in a row without Adam Reynolds on the park - it was the booing of Haas which became the game's main talking point.

The reaction from the crowd came following Haas requesting a release from the club during the week, reportedly over money and the club's refusal to upgrade his current deal, as well as agree to an extension.

Reports suggested up to four other clubs have already expressed interest in signing Haas on an immediate deal, although it would appear unlikely that will happen, with Brisbane knocking back the request, and confirming so in a statement released on what was a dramatic Thursday afternoon.

There was talk immediately after the request that Haas himself would pull out of the game against the Titans, although he fronted up to play. His production was at its lowest for the season though, making just 128 metres from 12 runs in 54 minutes, although he did add five tackle busts.

It was his equal lowest amount of minutes for the season, second-lowest post-contact metres and lowest running metres, while he was also at his second-lowest for tackles made.

Speaking to Channel 9 after the game, Haas admitted he was "rattled" by the boos.

“I’m usually not one to get rattled, but when I heard the boos coming out tonight (and) when I got onto the ball it rattled me a bit,” Haas said.

“But I had to compose myself and just stay in the game and do my job for the team.”

The drama regarding Haas is unlikely to be over, given he is on contract at the Broncos until the end of 2024.

The star forward, who will be selected in Brad Fittler's New South Wales Blues team on Sunday evening for the series opener in Sydney on Wednesday, June 8, will undoubtedly continue pushing for either an extension and upgrade or an exit from the club.

It comes after a messy fallout with his former manager and claims he is being paid well below market value, with reports he could command well north of a million dollars per season on the open market.