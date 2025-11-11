Payne Haas is the latest man to be linked with rugby's new R360 competition, and while the move would be disastrous for the Brisbane Broncos, the NRL has confirmed it will also have major implications on the star's rugby league career.

The NRL has doubled down on the ruling that the league will enforce 10-year ban on any player who defects to rugby's new R360 competition, including the Broncos superstar.

According to News Corp, the 25-year-old prop has been sounded out by R360 officials, with offers reportedly worth up to $6 million over two years, including potential tax-free incentives for time spent living in Dubai.

While Haas is yet to sign any deal, sources close to R360 are confident the Broncos enforcer is leaning towards joining the rebel league, which is still seeking official recognition.

The NRL's hardline stance follows the ARL Commission's edict that any player joining an unapproved competition will face a decade-long suspension, effectively ending their NRL career.

“If the money being speculated is right, it's not a shock that Payne would want to explore that,” Broncos CEO Dave Donaghy told the Daily Telegraph, warning the star prop against chasing “fool's gold” in an untested competition.

Donaghy added that the club remains hopeful of keeping Haas long-term, having already tabled a multi-year extension to keep him at Red Hill through 2027.

“Payne has a place at our club for as long as he wants it,” Donaghy said.

“He's just won a premiership, he's got his mates here, and he's built a life in Brisbane.”

Haas' family ties remain a key factor, with the forward helping raise his younger brothers Hans and Geejay, while 16-year-old Hans currently holds a three-year Broncos scholarship.

If Haas does make the switch, he would become the first NRL player banned under the new anti-R360 policy, though it's understood he would still be permitted to play out the 2026 season before sanctions take effect.