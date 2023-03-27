Zero Tackle's early-season NRL MVP race continues to be the Payne Haas show, with the Brisbane prop securing 18 votes in Round 4 to continue his march at the top of the standings.
It means Haas has missed just nine potential votes from our four judges across the opening rounds, and it's showing on the scoreboard, with the men from Red Hill currently the only remaining undefeated team in the competition.
The spots behind Haas continue to show plenty of movement, with Jacob Kiraz storming his way into second place on the back of more votes during the loss to the New Zealand Warriors on Sunday afternoon in Auckland.
Lachlan Miller's big showing for the Newcastle Knights in a surprise win over the Raiders has him in third, while Keaon Koloamtangi has surged into the fourth spot ahead of a log jam behind him.
Round 4 saw four games with unanimous man of the matches - and we doubt you'll have much trouble guessing who they were, with Nicho Hynes scoring a perfect 20 out of 20 in his first game of the season.
Here are all the votes from Round 4.
Parramatta Eels vs Penrith Panthers
It might have been described as the greatest clutch play of all time (we won't go quite that far), but Nathan Cleary's two-point field goal to force golden point wasn't enough to register a vote. Instead, Dylan Edwards and Sunira Turuva were rated as the best Panthers, but it was Reagan Campbell-Gillard who was the unanimous man of the match.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Reagan Campbell-Gillard
|Reagan Campbell-Gillard
|Reagan Campbell-Gillard
|Reagan Campbell-Gillard
|4
|Dylan Edwards
|Sunia Turuva
|Sunia Turuva
|Dylan Edwards
|3
|Bryce Cartwright
|Bryce Cartwright
|Bryce Cartwright
|Bryce Cartwright
|2
|Sunia Turuva
|Dylan Edwards
|Ryan Matterson
|Sunia Turuva
|1
|Ryan Matterson
|Ryan Matterson
|Dylan Edwards
|Ryan Matterson
Melbourne Storm vs Wests Tigers
This was hardly a match that will hit the highlight reels anytime soon, but the Storm managed to get away with an important win over the hapless Wests Tigers, who have started 2023 chasing their tail. Eliesa Katoa, Cameron Munster and Will Warbrick were the dominant forces for the Storm.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Eliesa Katoa
|Eliesa Katoa
|Eliesa Katoa
|Eliesa Katoa
|4
|Cameron Munster
|Cameron Munster
|Will Warbrick
|Cameron Munster
|3
|Will Warbrick
|Will Warbrick
|Josh King
|Will Warbrick
|2
|Josh King
|Josh King
|Cameron Murray
|Josh King
|1
|Isaiah Papali'i
|Isaiah Papali'i
|David Klemmer
|Isaiah Papali'i
The Dolphins vs Brisbane Broncos
The Broncos managed to come away from a thrilling derby against their new rivals with a victory, and it was - for the most part - down to Kotoni Staggs and Payne Haas, who were both superb. Haas just continued his strong start to the season, while Staggs had his best outing so far. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow was the undisputed best for the opposition.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Kotoni Staggs
|Kotoni Staggs
|Payne Haas
|Payne Haas
|4
|Payne Haas
|Payne Haas
|Kotoni Staggs
|Kotoni Staggs
|3
|Jarrod Wallace
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|2
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|Reece Walsh
|Jarrod Wallace
|Jarrod Wallace
|1
|Reece Walsh
|Jarrod Wallace
|Reece Walsh
|Reece Walsh
North Queensland Cowboys vs Gold Coast Titans
Todd Payten has more than a few questions to answer about his side as they head into the bye. It has been - despite the win - a slow start to the season. Tom Dearden was the best though as the men from Townsville recovered from a slow start against the Titans, while Tino Fa'asuamaleaui was once again the best for the Gold Coast. Tom Chester also had a great game.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Tom Dearden
|Tom Dearden
|Tom Dearden
|Tom Dearden
|4
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|3
|Tom Chester
|Tom Chester
|David Fifita
|Tom Chester
|2
|David Fifita
|David Fifita
|Heilum Luki
|David Fifita
|1
|Alofiana Khan-Pereira
|Heilum Luki
|Alofiana Khan-Pereira
|Alofiana Khan-Pereira
South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Manly Sea Eagles
This was an absolute thriller that took golden point to resolve. In the end, Cody Walker and Keaon Koloamatangi proved the difference as the Rabbitohs managed to overcome the Sea Eagles in the John Sattler tribute game. Haumole Olakau'atu was superb for the Sea Eagles, with the two standout second-rowers from this clash both in the reckoning for New South Wales State of Origin jumpers later this year.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Cody Walker
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|Cody Walker
|4
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|3
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|Cody Walker
|Cody Walker
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|2
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|Damien Cook
|Reuben Garrick
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|1
|Damien Cook
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|Damien Cook
|Damien Cook
New Zealand Warriors vs Canterbury Bulldogs
It would be fair to say that now is the time to start having concerns for the Bulldogs, although they let themselves down in team selections with a very low-impact bench. Regardless, the Warriors did a superb job, with Shaun Johnson playing well again and Jackson Ford going from strength to strength.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Shaun Johnson
|Jackson Ford
|Shaun Johnson
|Shaun Johnson
|4
|Jackson Ford
|Shaun Johnson
|Jackson Ford
|Jackson Ford
|3
|Viliami Vailea
|Jacob Kiraz
|Jacob Kiraz
|Viliami Vailea
|2
|Jacob Kiraz
|Viliami Vailea
|Viliami Vailea
|Jacob Kiraz
|1
|Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Addin Fonua-Blake
Newcastle Knights vs Canberra Raiders
The Knights found out what they had been missing during the opening few weeks of the season as new recruit Greg Marzhew tore strips off the Canberra Raiders in a dominant performance. Lachlan Miller was also sensational, while Dane Gagai had his best game in quite some time.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Lachlan Miller
|Greg Marzhew
|Greg Marzhew
|Lachlan Miller
|4
|Greg Marzhew
|Lachlan Miller
|Lachlan Miller
|Greg Marzhew
|3
|Dane Gagai
|Dane Gagai
|Dane Gagai
|Tyson Frizell
|2
|Tyson Frizell
|Tyson Frizell
|Tyson Frizell
|Dane Gagai
|1
|Hudson Young
|Hudson Young
|Hudson Young
|Hudson Young
St George Illawarra Dragons vs Cronulla Sharks
The Dragons were a rabble on Sunday evening, particularly in the second half, but regardless, they would have just about been powerless to stop the emphatic return of Nicho Hynes, who put the Dragons to the post from the opening minutes. All 20 votes in this one are taken by Sharks players.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Nicho Hynes
|Nicho Hynes
|Nicho Hynes
|Nicho Hynes
|4
|Jesse Ramien
|Briton Nikora
|Briton Nikora
|Briton Nikora
|3
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|Jesse Ramien
|Jesse Ramien
|2
|Briton Nikora
|Jesse Ramien
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|1
|Blake Lawrie
|Teig Wilton
|Teig Wilton
|Teig Wilton
Top Ten
|1
|Payne
Haas
|18
|71
|2
|Jacob
Kiraz
|10
|46
|3
|Lachlan
Miller
|18
|43
|4
|Keaon
Koloamatangi
|16
|36
|5
|J'maine
Hopgood
|0
|34
|5
|Harry
Grant
|0
|34
|5
|Reece
Walsh
|5
|34
|5
|Hamiso
Tabuai-Fidow
|11
|34
|9
|AJ
Brimson
|0
|33
|10
|Wayde
Egan
|0
|32
Click here for the full leaderboard