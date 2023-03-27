Zero Tackle's early-season NRL MVP race continues to be the Payne Haas show, with the Brisbane prop securing 18 votes in Round 4 to continue his march at the top of the standings.

It means Haas has missed just nine potential votes from our four judges across the opening rounds, and it's showing on the scoreboard, with the men from Red Hill currently the only remaining undefeated team in the competition.

The spots behind Haas continue to show plenty of movement, with Jacob Kiraz storming his way into second place on the back of more votes during the loss to the New Zealand Warriors on Sunday afternoon in Auckland.

Lachlan Miller's big showing for the Newcastle Knights in a surprise win over the Raiders has him in third, while Keaon Koloamtangi has surged into the fourth spot ahead of a log jam behind him.

Round 4 saw four games with unanimous man of the matches - and we doubt you'll have much trouble guessing who they were, with Nicho Hynes scoring a perfect 20 out of 20 in his first game of the season.

Here are all the votes from Round 4.

Parramatta Eels vs Penrith Panthers

It might have been described as the greatest clutch play of all time (we won't go quite that far), but Nathan Cleary's two-point field goal to force golden point wasn't enough to register a vote. Instead, Dylan Edwards and Sunira Turuva were rated as the best Panthers, but it was Reagan Campbell-Gillard who was the unanimous man of the match.

Melbourne Storm vs Wests Tigers

This was hardly a match that will hit the highlight reels anytime soon, but the Storm managed to get away with an important win over the hapless Wests Tigers, who have started 2023 chasing their tail. Eliesa Katoa, Cameron Munster and Will Warbrick were the dominant forces for the Storm.

The Dolphins vs Brisbane Broncos

The Broncos managed to come away from a thrilling derby against their new rivals with a victory, and it was - for the most part - down to Kotoni Staggs and Payne Haas, who were both superb. Haas just continued his strong start to the season, while Staggs had his best outing so far. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow was the undisputed best for the opposition.

North Queensland Cowboys vs Gold Coast Titans

Todd Payten has more than a few questions to answer about his side as they head into the bye. It has been - despite the win - a slow start to the season. Tom Dearden was the best though as the men from Townsville recovered from a slow start against the Titans, while Tino Fa'asuamaleaui was once again the best for the Gold Coast. Tom Chester also had a great game.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Manly Sea Eagles

This was an absolute thriller that took golden point to resolve. In the end, Cody Walker and Keaon Koloamatangi proved the difference as the Rabbitohs managed to overcome the Sea Eagles in the John Sattler tribute game. Haumole Olakau'atu was superb for the Sea Eagles, with the two standout second-rowers from this clash both in the reckoning for New South Wales State of Origin jumpers later this year.

New Zealand Warriors vs Canterbury Bulldogs

It would be fair to say that now is the time to start having concerns for the Bulldogs, although they let themselves down in team selections with a very low-impact bench. Regardless, the Warriors did a superb job, with Shaun Johnson playing well again and Jackson Ford going from strength to strength.

Newcastle Knights vs Canberra Raiders

The Knights found out what they had been missing during the opening few weeks of the season as new recruit Greg Marzhew tore strips off the Canberra Raiders in a dominant performance. Lachlan Miller was also sensational, while Dane Gagai had his best game in quite some time.

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Cronulla Sharks

The Dragons were a rabble on Sunday evening, particularly in the second half, but regardless, they would have just about been powerless to stop the emphatic return of Nicho Hynes, who put the Dragons to the post from the opening minutes. All 20 votes in this one are taken by Sharks players.

Top Ten

Click here for the full leaderboard