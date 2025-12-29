St George Illawarra Dragons coach Shane Flanagan has made a number of great recruitment decisions in his short time with the club, with the acquisition of veteran trio Clint Gutherson, Damien Cook, and Valentine Holmes sitting atop the list.

Gutherson in particular has proven to be a terrific get for the Dragons, receiving the club's Player of the Year award in his first season with the club.

His age, however, has been a topic of discussion heading into 2026, with many fans expecting the 31-year-old fullback to transition into a less demanding role as he heads into the backend of his career.

Speaking to Zero Tackle, Flanagan discussed Gutherson's role moving forward, shutting down speculation that he could transition out of the No. 1 jumper.

“He's definitely not slowing up at the moment, he's winning everything,” Flanagan said of the Dragons skipper.

“Obviously we have to plan for everything, and that'll come pretty quickly for ‘Gutho', but at the moment we're just keeping our fingers crossed that he has a healthy year because he's as fit as he's ever been.”

Flanagan admitted Gutherson's current athleticism and fitness far exceeds his age, and is expecting big things from him next season.

“If you didn't know his age and watched his training, you wouldn't know that he's one of the older players, that's for sure,” he said.

Flanagan went on to praise the other veterans of the trio, admitting all three have made a positive impact on the squad.

“We had eight young ones make their debuts last year, and to be able to have some experienced players like ‘Gutho', ‘Cookie', and ‘Val' around them — you can't measure it,” he said of his stars.