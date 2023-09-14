Melbourne may be forced to weather a playmaking Storm against Sydney on Friday night following reports that gun half Jahrome Hughes is in 'extreme doubt' to face the Chooks in the do-or-die semi.

Hughes, 28, featured during the Storm's hefty loss to Brisbane last Friday during the opening week of the finals, however, the Kiwi international turned in one of his poorest performances, running for a season-low 49 metres despite playing the full 80 minutes.

The helemeted halfback injured his hamstring during Melbourne's Round 26 win over Gold Coast before failing to suit up against the Broncos during Round 27.

While selected to face the Tri-Colours on home turf at AAMI Park, News Corps' Brent Read has claimed that Hughes is in doubt for the win-or-go-home clash.

Hughes' precarious fitness could see the Storm drifting without a paddle as head coach Craig Bellamy has not selected a replacement stand-off in his extended team.

Yet, as reported by Read, utility Tyran Wishart is tipped to come into the side should Hughes fail to prove his fitness.

Though the Storm are yet to provide comment on Hughes, or any official word on his potential replacement, all will be revealed when Bellamy thins his squad 24 hours prior to kick-off.

Kick-off in the latest chapter of this inter-city rivalry is scheduled for 7:50 pm (AEST).