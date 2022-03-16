Tariq Sims has been heavily linked with a move to the Melbourne Storm in the coming weeks, however, coach Anthony Griffin has seemingly squashed the rumours.

Sims has been in the process of recovering from an off-season injury and played in the New South Wales Cup last week as part of his return to full fitness.

With Aaron Woods out injured this week, it was thought Sims was a candidate to join the bench, however, George Burgess is set to play his first competitive game in two years as he returns from hip surgery after also playing reserve grade last week.

Sims has been informed by the Dragons he won't be needed in 2023, with the club also giving him permission to negotiate for an immediate departure.

It has been widely reported that he will certainly end up in Melbourne for 2023, with the Storm unable to sign him immediately thanks to salary cap constraints.

But Sims being left out again for Round 2 has only ignited the speculation, as has the fact Melbourne have lost Christian Welch, likely for the season, after he suffered a horrid Achilles injury during Saturday night's Round 1 win over the Wests Tigers for the Victorian club.

Griffin told The Sydney Morning Herald however that there were no plans to have Sims depart the club, while also explaining the Burgess selection.

“Tariq just needs minutes, and as I keep saying, he had a really interrupted off-season,” Griffin told the Herald.

“There are no plans at all to [cut him loose].

“For George to come back from what he has cand return to this level, it’s a real credit to him. He’s done everything he has needed to do up until this point. He only missed out last week because he needed another tun.”

The Dragons will play the Penrith Panthers on Friday night, looking to make it two in a row to start the season against the defending premiers.

It will be an emotional night for the Red V in a match which will pay tribute to Norm Provan.

Kick-off is scheduled for 6pm (AEDT).