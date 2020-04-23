Greg Alexander has declared that the NRL’s next CEO needs to be a ‘rugby league person’, such as Manly legend Geoff Toovey.

He believes an insider would help compliment the strengths of ARLC Chairman Peter V’landys.

“If you have Peter V’landys you have one half of the combination sorted,” Alexander said on Fox League Live.

“You’ve got a smart businessman who has made a success of racing and he knows how to handle things.

“I think you need someone who obviously has to be smart and organise the finances at front office, but you need someone who knows the game backwards from under 6s up.

“Someone that has a passion for the game not just a businessman. That’s right, Peter V’landys has got that covered.

“We need someone that knows the game because they can fix a lot of things that we were not doing right by getting the right person at the top and getting the right people underneath him.”

Alexander said someone like Toovey would be ideal given his recent involvement in the league.

While he wasn’t so sure about former Rabbitohs GM Shane Richardson for the league’s top job, the Penrith great believes he fits the mould.

“I heard that Russell Crowe was pushing for Shane Richardson and I don’t know if Shane is the one to run the NRL, but Shane has got the background,” Alexander said.

“That is the sort of person that you need that has invested time in the game in all those areas.

“We have got to find that person and there has got to be someone out there smart enough that has that history in the game to be able to spend time and make things happen underneath the top level.

“Geoff Toovey is the sort of bloke that has a business background, he’s a smart cookie and he knows the game.

“That’s the sort of person you are looking for because it is the combination of the two.

“We haven’t had a good combination of a good chairman and a CEO that were a good mix and complemented each other.”