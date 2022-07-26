Des Hasler is scrambling for troops to take on the Roosters this weekend, bolstering the chances of an Immortal's grandson making his NRL debut for the club.

The Manly Sea Eagles have failed to name a 22-man squad for this week's clash against the tricolours following the pride jersey saga, only managing to find three players to fill the reserves list - but one name on the team sheet stands out the most.

Zac Fulton is the 20 year-old grandson of Manly legend Bob 'Bozo' Fulton, a skilful lock with fantastic footwork for a forward, and is a massive chance of sliding into the Sea Eagles 17 after being named 18th man.

Among all the replacements Hasler has been forced to name is Morgan Boyle on the bench, who appears at long odds to play despite being named on the bench for the clash.

Boyle has played just nine NRL games between the start of the 2020 season and now, having not featured in first-grade since April 1, 2021. While starting this season for Blacktown, Manly's NSW Cup feeder team, the prop has amassed just 99 minutes on the field before an ankle injury struck him down.

The injury, sustained back in Round 3, means Boyle hasn't played a single minute of football since late March, leaving the front-rower high and dry when it comes to match fitness.

Enter Zac Fulton.

The back-rower only debuted in the NSW Cup a matter of months ago, and while only playing a handful of matches, Fulton has been hard to handle in reserve grade, and looks ready to make the leap up to the NRL.

An inclusion on the bench would take Manly's debutant count to three, Fulton potentially joining wingers Pio Seci and Alfred Smalley in playing their maiden NRL games on Thursday night, while James Segeyaro will play his first game since 2019.

Thursday night's clash is an absolute must win for the Sea Eagles, who need to secure the win in order to jump back into the top eight, a loss all but condemning them to miss the finals series.