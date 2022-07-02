Queensland star Cameron Munster has revealed he is expecting to be fit for the State of Origin decider.

Munster injured his shoulder during Game 2 of the series, although managed to play through the second half with what was understood to be an AC joint problem.

It's an injury which has hampered another Origin player in Payne Haas this season, with Munster expected to be picked by Billy Slater when he names his team for the decider on Monday morning, despite the fact the star missed Melbourne's clash with the Manly Sea Eagles at Brookvale on Thursday evening, a surprise loss for the Victorian club.

The star Queenslander will be critical to the state's efforts of wrestling back the shield after effectively being reduced to passenger status during the second half of Game 2 following the injury.

"That's the goal," Munster told reporters on Saturday afternoon at a press conference where he also revealed his time in Melbourne will continue until at least the end of 2023, despite speculation that he will join the Dolphins.

"Shoulder has pulled up a lot better than I expected and I guess a bit of Grade 3 carry on. It gets around the town that I carry on a bit.

"I'll do everything I can to make sure I'm right, and obviously Bill [Queensland coach Billy Slater] will pick me if he thinks I can do the job.

"It's just a re-aggravating injury, so it's just something I need to sort out.

Asked whether it was an injury that could be treated during the season, Munster said he would have to play through it.

"Yeah, I'll just play through it. Bite on the mouth guard and toughen up."

Billy Slater will name his team for Game 3 on Monday morning.