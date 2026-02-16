Despite Matt Burton leaving the field on Saturday clutching at his left hamstring, Gus Gould has confirmed that the Bulldogs star should be fit for Vegas.

Gould took to social media to reveal the current status of Burton's injury.

"Matt Burton's MRI scan today shows no tear of the hamstring...Awaiting full report, but appears good to go," the Bulldogs director of football wrote.

With young gun Mitchell Woods out injured, Sean O'Sullivan will still need to stand by as the likely replacement in the halves if Burton's condition were to deteriorate.

Gould has also informed fans of Leo Thompson's current injury status after the forward was pulled from the All Stars match due to reported calf tightness.

"Leo Thompson arrives home from NZ this evening...He will have his scans tomorrow morning... At this stage, it's considered precautionary, but essential nonetheless," he wrote.

The Bulldogs are set to leave Sydney on Thursday ahead of their Round 1 Vegas match-up against the Dragons.