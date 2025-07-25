The Canterbury Bulldogs vs Jackson Topine court case is set to take a dramatic turn, with NRL supremo and club GM Phil Gould set to testify in the trial.\r\n\r\nThe conflict, which began after Topine arrived late to a training session and was punished by wrestling his teammates, has been dragging on for two years.\r\n\r\nNow, the club has confirmed that 'Gus' is set to take the stand in the shocking trial, adding another name to the long list of notable names who will feature in court, including Tevita Pangai Junior, Raymond Faitala-Mariner and Jayden Okunbor.\r\n\r\nTopine is seeking up to $4 million in damages, arguing his NRL career has ended due to the emotional and traumatic nature of the event.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_204368" align="alignnone" width="2048"] Jackson Topine in action. (Photo: Flickr- @NAPARAZZI)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nHe has not played NRL since 2023, having severed all ties with the club after being subject to in-house punishment.\r\n\r\nAccording to\u00a0Sport Confidential,\u00a0the legal teams involved in the dispute had until Wednesday afternoon to decide who would take the stand, and it has now been revealed that Gould will be one of the club's leading witnesses.\r\n\r\nThe matter is scheduled for court on March 23 next year, just two weeks after the Bulldogs open their season in Las Vegas against the St George Illawarra Dragons.