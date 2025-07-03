One of four forwards off-contract at the end of the season and fighting for their future, back-rower Jack Gosiewski has commented on his situation as he looks to remain at Red Hill.

Granted a release from his contract with the North Queensland Cowboys in the middle of last season to join the Broncos, Jack Gosiewski has taken his game to new heights this year.

Impressing club officials during the pre-season which saw him edge out Brendan Piakura and Martin Taupau for a starting spot in the Broncos side, he has become a key component of their forward pack and has a wealth of experience after beginning his career in 2016.

Playing in over 80 first-grade matches, reports emerged earlier in the year that the club had opened talks with his management in an attempt to retain him for next season.

However, a deal has yet to be finalised.

Previously catching the interest of several clubs in the Super League competition, who have slowly taken notice of the back-rower, he has provided the latest on his future.

“The plan is to stay here. We put that on hold while I was injured ... I am sure those conversations will start to come now,” Gosiewski said via The Brisbane Times.

“I have come back, and we are winning again, which is good. I can't say it is anything I have done, but it is good to be in the right moments.

“I am just enjoying my football and doing my role as best I can.”

Starting his career at the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Gosiewski earned his debut under Michael Maguire in 2016 before stints with the Manly Sea Eagles, St George Illawarra Dragons and North Queensland Cowboys before making the move to the Broncos.

A Mullumbimby Giants junior, the 30-year-old struggled to cement a regular first-grade spot at either of the teams but has found career-best form this season at Red Hill.

“That (playing in England) is always an option and we have always wanted to look into that,” he told News Corp earlier in the season about the possibility of playing in the Super League competition.

“Obviously some other things have happened now so depending on timeline and what we want to do we will make that decision when we have to.”