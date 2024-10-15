Former Brisbane Broncos player Gorden Tallis has been at the centre of recent discussions regarding Michael Maguire's appointment as head coach of the club.

The two crossed paths at the NRL Grand Final, where Maguire offered to meet for coffee in an effort to clear the air over their past differences. However, Tallis declined the offer.

Tallis has been vocal in his criticism of Maguire since news of the coaching change broke, expressing doubts about his suitability for the role following Kevin Walters' departure.

He pointed to Maguire's coaching history, particularly his performance with the Wests Tigers, as evidence that he may not be the right fit for the Broncos, despite his success with the Blues, New Zealand, and a 2014 NRL Premiership win with South Sydney.

"When it's a big club, you go and get the best coach, and if you don't ask Craig Bellamy or Ivan Cleary, then you don't know," Tallis told SEN.

"They sacked Kevvie because he came 12th, and Madge in his last six years came 12th, 12th, 9th at the Tigers, then he got worse. He came 11th, 13th, then got the wooden spoon. They're not replacing [Walters] with Craig Bellamy."

Tallis' disapproval stems from Maguire's previous coaching results, despite his recent success, including leading the NSW Blues to a State of Origin victory after back-to-back losses.

Speculation has also arisen about whether Maguire's history of reconnecting former players with current rosters could lead to a reconciliation with Tallis. However, the former Broncos enforcer appears resistant, having turned down Maguire's coffee offer.

"I told him, ‘I don't drink coffee,'" Tallis said to The Daily Telegraph.

"I don't need to be friends with any coach. I never caught up with Kevvie, I don't catch up with Des [Hasler], and I never caught up with Justin Holbrook."

Tallis emphasised that his opinions are solely his own and not reflective of the broader views of the Broncos' Old Boys.

"What I say is just my opinion. No one tells me what to say. I'm paid to give my opinion, and when I'm asked, I'm just going to give my honest thoughts."