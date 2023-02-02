The Newcastle Knights' latest recruit Lachlan Miller has out about his move following his first training session in the blue and red colours of the Hunter Valley.

Miller joined Newcastle on Tuesday following a long period of speculation that he would be transferred from the Cronulla Sharks.

“Was really good, happy to get out there. It's been a long time coming but I'm happy to get out there, happy to run around and get to know everyone,” Miller told media after his first training run with the Newcastle squad.

“Cronulla had to let me go but they needed someone in return, so it was a bit of speculation about when it would happen, but pretty much in the last week or two we were like ‘yeah let's do it.'"

The 28-year-old has been signed by Newcastle primarily to play fullback following coach Adam O'Brien's decision to shift Kalyn Ponga to the halves and will be competing with young gun, Bailey Hodgson for the first crack at the number-one jersey.

Miller's journey to first-grade rugby league has been a long one that at one point deviated into the world of Rugby Sevens where he represented Australia at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games.

“(I was a) Coffs Harbour junior and then played with the seniors there. A bit of Q-Cup and then never really kicked off, so I went home and then went to Rugby Sevens,” Miller said.

“Rugby league was really important to me when I was young and then went to rugby union, but my heart was always here (in league).

“Coming back from sevens had no sort of expectations about where I would land. I had a two-year deal with Cronulla so I was happy to try and get one game there throughout that two years and was fortunate enough to get a debut last year and a couple of games after that.”

Miller managed seven NRL appearances and three tries last season for Cronulla in 2022 after debuting in Round 11 in the Sharks' win over the Gold Coast Titans.

Now with his days in the shire behind him, Miller spoke about the pride and passion of the Newcastle Knights and their fanbase.

“You can tell they (Newcastle) loves this team, the city really gets behind it. It was pretty hostile to be on the other side of that, but on the flip side, I get to play for it (this year),” Miller continued.

"I'm really excited, obviously we're going to start winning some games this year. We're going to get on the front foot.

“The forward pack here is strong, they're big and mobile; you have got a new half, Kalyn (Ponga) going into a new position, I'm very excited there is a good buzz around here.”

Miller may get an opportunity to face his former club in the NRL's pre-season challenge when the Knights meet Cronulla in Gosford on February 10th.