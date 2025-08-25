The Gold Coast Titans have welcomed Scott Sattler back to the club following the appointment of Josh Hannay as their new head coach and Anthony Laffranchi as their new head of recruitment.

The club's GM of Football when they first entered the competition in 2007, Sattler, has re-joined the club and been named as their Director of Football, ending his stint with SEN Radio.

Best remembered for his heroics with the Penrith Panthers during the 2003 NRL Grand Final, Sattler appeared in 203 first-grade matches throughout his career and has continued to make a legacy away from the field.

It is understood that in returning to the Titans, he will play an essential role in driving the standards in the club's high-performance program.

"As a player, Scott was known for his incredible work rate, effort and never-say-die attitude," Titans CEO Steve Mitchell said.

"These are the traits we want to see from our players, and who better to instil this than someone who lived and breathed these during his own career.

"Scott has a strong connection with the Titans, having been involved in the development of the inaugural roster back in 2007 and has showed that he knows how to put together a winning squad.

"He is a Gold Coaster through and through, he grew up here, played his junior footy here, made his first-grade debut here and continues to call our region home. Scott is passionate about the Coast and wants success for this club.

"Post-football Scott has been successful in both business and media, and he's got a great understanding of not just the needs of the football program but the business more broadly."