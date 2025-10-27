The Gold Coast Titans have welcomed back an experienced assistant coach to replace Kieran Foran following his departure to the Manly Sea Eagles.

A member of the club's inaugural coaching staff, which saw him work under John Cartwright between 2006 and 2013, Steve Murphy will return to the Titans and has become the club's newest assistant under Josh Hannay.

This will see him join Brad Davis and Brian McDermott. The latter has arrived from the Newcastle Knights.

Highly intelligent and well-respected across the rugby league game, Murphy returns to the Gold Coast after stints with the Parramatta Eels under Brad Arthur and, more recently, under Anthony Seibold at the Manly Sea Eagles, where he was the side's development coach and training coordinator.

“Steve brings over two decades of experience in the NRL and I am thrilled to have him join us here at the Titans,” coach Josh Hannay said.

“He has a very strong understanding of the game, and a real desire to develop players.

“His long-term connection to the Gold Coast, combined with his extensive coaching experience, makes him an exceptional addition to our team.”