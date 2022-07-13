The North Queensland Cowboys are paying a high price for their surprising success this year – and we’re not talking about Origin injuries.

With the finals in sight and at least one home game looking likely, reports have emerged that the club and NRL have forced local promoters to cancel the KISS farewell concert scheduled at Queensland Country Bank Stadium on September 10.

Though there are still eight rounds to play it’s looking increasingly likely that the Cowboys will earn hosting rights to at least one finals game, and the first week of the finals falls on the same date as the intended concert.

Promoter Andrew McManus confirmed that the KISS concert would likely have to be relocated to the Gold Coast Titans’ home ground, Cbus Super Stadium – over 1000kms away from the original location.

Even if the Cowboys’ fortunes change and their home final comes a week later, it wouldn’t leave enough time for the venue to be prepared for an NRL contest.

“By the time I chop up the field with the stage and everything, the NRL won’t allow it,” McManus told The Townsville Bulletin.

“We have to congratulate the Cowboys on their success, but I now have to shift the last ever KISS concert on Australian soil out of Townsville.”

The decision comes after postponements and further delays brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The concert was originally scheduled to take place in January 2019. Surprisingly, tickets are still on sale for the Townsville show despite the breaking reports.

KISS have been on a range of ‘farewell’ tours for over 20 years.